Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 52 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 742.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $508.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.12. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

