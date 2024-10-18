Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 1,368 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 0.7 %

ETHE opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

