Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 34 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $901.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $806.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

