Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after buying an additional 354,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Shares of DHI opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

