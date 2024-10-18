Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $27,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $448.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $458.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

