Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GATX Price Performance
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
