Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

