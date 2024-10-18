Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after buying an additional 1,228,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.