Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 45 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $264.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.