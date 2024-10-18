Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Woodward by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

