XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.