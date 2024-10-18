XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £742.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.03 ($4.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 285.92.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52). Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.