Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

JAZZ opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $171,943,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after buying an additional 440,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

