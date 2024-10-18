Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CACI

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

NYSE CACI opened at $529.64 on Thursday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $533.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

