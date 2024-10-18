Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HP

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Barclays cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

