Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PZZA

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth about $156,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 379.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 16.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

