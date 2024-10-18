Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Carnival Co. &

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

