Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Crown Castle

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

CCI stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

