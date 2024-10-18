Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for WaFd Q1 Earnings

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.95 on Thursday. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 515.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.77%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

