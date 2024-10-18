Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for HII Q1 Earnings

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $261.99 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

