Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for PZZA FY2026 Earnings

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $78.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

