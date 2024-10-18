Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PCRX Q1 Earnings

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

