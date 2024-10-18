Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for LUV Q2 Earnings

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.7 %

LUV stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

