Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

