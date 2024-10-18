Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for IRWD Earnings

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

