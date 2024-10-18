Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for NIKE Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
