Zacks Research Weighs in on Amdocs’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,318,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,885,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

