Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

