Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,572 shares of company stock worth $3,473,472 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 339,892 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

