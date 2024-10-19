10,700 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

