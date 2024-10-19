11,025 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Astec Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 53.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

ASTE stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

