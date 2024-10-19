17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.53. 5,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.23.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 153.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

