26,428 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 532.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

FBRT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

