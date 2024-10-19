4,409 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

