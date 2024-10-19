4,512 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

