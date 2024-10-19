8,800 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 95.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,935. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

