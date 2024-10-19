9,724 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 142.31%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

