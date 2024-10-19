ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ADEN

ADENTRA Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $302,328.00. Corporate insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.