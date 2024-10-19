AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

