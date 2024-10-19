Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.67.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$913.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.79. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$45.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

