Ai Upstream Llc Buys 1,175,000 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Upstream Bio stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Upstream Bio Company Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

