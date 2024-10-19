Alesia J. Haas Sells 5,250 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.8 %

COIN opened at $220.21 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

