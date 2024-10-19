Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,813,323. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,284.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,940 shares of company stock worth $3,487,014. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

