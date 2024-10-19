Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.01 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

