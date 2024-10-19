AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmBase Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

