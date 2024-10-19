American Battery Technology (ABAT) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Battery Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 252 1146 1508 17 2.44

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.20%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 7.71%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors 5.02% 27.42% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 -$52.50 million -1.03 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.32 billion $272.82 million 6.06

American Battery Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Battery Technology competitors beat American Battery Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.