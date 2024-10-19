American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,495,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 509,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 362,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAXF opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

