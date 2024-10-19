American Environmental Partners (AEPT) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Environmental Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 481 1005 1535 68 2.39

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Environmental Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given American Environmental Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -20.96% -386.35% -2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.07 American Environmental Partners Competitors $5.78 billion $14.41 million 5.57

American Environmental Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Environmental Partners peers beat American Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

American Environmental Partners Company Profile

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

