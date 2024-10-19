Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

