Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,772,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.