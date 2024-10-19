Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

